DFA reports 1 new COVID-19 case among overseas Filipinos

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 10,070 on Monday, with 1 new additional case recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,188, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,127 of those infected have recovered, and 755 have died.

The DFA reported 3 new recoveries, and no new fatality on Monday.

31 August 2020



Similar to yesterday figures, the DFA confirms no new COVID-19 fatalities among Filipinos abroad today, as well as 1 new confirmed case, and 3 new recoveries recorded in two countries in Asia and the Pacific. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/oRrOg2KiLV — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) August 31, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 353 in the Asia Pacific, 340 in Europe, 2,332 in the Middle East and Africa, and 163 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 220,819 people. The tally includes 3,558 deaths, 157,562 recoveries, and 59,699 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News