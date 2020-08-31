Chinese vaccine clinical trials to be run in PGH, 4 other hospitals once deal pushes through

MANILA — Five hospitals have been identified for planned clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by China, although negotiations are still ongoing between the Philippine government and Sinovac Biotech Ltd., a health official said Monday.

“Everything is under discussions for now. We are still negotiating. But for initial information, meron tayo ngayon and sinasabi nga merong proposed sites where this (we already have proposed sites where this clinical trial) is going to be implemented,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing.

The facilities that will handle the clinical trials are the Philippine General Hospital, the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, Manila Doctors Hospital, San Lazaro Hospital, and Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

These are the same hospitals mentioned by the Philippine vaccine panel in July when they discussed preparations being made for possible COVID-19 vaccines.

Sinovac is among five companies and institutions developing vaccines already approved by the Philippines’ Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19.

“Itong Sinovac ngayon nasa Phase 2. I think they have started already their Phase 3. Meron na ring ganitong isinasagawa sa ibang bansa, katulad ng Brazil,” Vergeire said.

(Sinovac is already on Phase 2. I think they have started already their Phase 3. It is being done in other countries like Brazil.)

Phase 3 trials refer to large-scale testing of the vaccines for its safety and efficacy, and it involves thousands, to tens of thousands of participants.

“And dito sa Pilipinas, yung IP Biotech yung manufacturing company. And meron na silang pino-process na application for Phase 3 clinical study,” Vergeire said.

(And here in the Philippines, IP Biotech is the manufacturing company. They are already processing the application for Phase 3 clinical study.)

The official said a Confidentiality Disclosure Agreement was already filed, allowing the Philippines’ vaccine experts panel to receive and study documents about the vaccine.

A similar CDA was also required by Russia before it turned over its full dossier of the Sputnik vaccine. A dossier would include complete details of the results of a vaccine’s earlier clinical trials.

“We will provide additional information once everything is finalized,” Vergeire said.

Earlier this month, Indonesia signed a deal with China’s Sinovac Biotech to locally produce at least 40 million doses of the vaccine it is developing. The so-called CoronaVac is still undergoing Phase III Clinical Trials in Indonesia.

The Philippines surpassed Indonesia's COVID-19 caseload early this month, and has since remained as having the highest number of infections among Southeast Asian countries.

It has also topped the tally of China, where the outbreak originated and from where the Philippines' first confirmed COVID-19 case came.

As of Aug. 30, the Philippines has over 217,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 56,473 are active.