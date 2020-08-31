Authorities shift to retrieval operations for trapped 'treasure hunters'

Authorities use a backhoe in the retrieval operations for four men who were trapped after a 60-foot tunnel collapsed in Sto. Tomas town, Davao del Norte. Municipality of Sto. Tomas

MANILA - Rescuers on Monday shifted into retrieval operations for four men trapped in a collapsed tunnel in Sto. Tomas town, Davao del Norte.

The suspected treasure hunters were "presumed dead" as they have been buried for almost 24 hours "with water and mud still blocking any passageway of air," Municipal Information Officer Mart Sambalud said in the local government's official Facebook page.

The men, identified as Kayl Castaneres, 18, Gerick Marquez, 23, Dindo Panares, 18, and Rustom Rancho, 18, were trapped in the 60-foot tunnel after the soil softened and caused it to collapse.