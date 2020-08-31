Angara wants mandatory cashless payment for all gov't agencies, state-run companies

A man uses his mobile phone to pay for his monthly utilities on March 18, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Sen. Sonny Angara has filed a bill mandating all government offices and state-run corporations to collect and disburse payments through electronic systems to make transactions "efficient" especially during the global pandemic when physical contact needs to be minimized.

Of the 1,634 local government units in the country, 37 percent do not have "banking offices", while 81.3 percent of households in Metro Manila alone do not own bank accounts, Angara said in the explanatory note of his Senate Bill No. 1764.

"The importance of digitization has become more evident especially during the COVID-19 pandemic as we are seeing how digital cash payments to social amelioration program beneficiaries could have been faster and more efficient," he said.

"Fully digitizing social payments could save the government $100 million annually and could result in 11 million additional accounts... [while] businesses could save $20 to $45 billion annually by

digitizing supplier payments alone," he said.

All national agencies and local government units (LGUs) will be allowed to include "transaction fees" and other digital payment charges in their annual budget proposals, according to the measure.

"These government entities may create their respective digital payment technical support and maintenance service," Angara said in his bill.

"The technical support and maintenance service shall be responsible for troubleshooting and in maintaining coordination with the payment service provider partner for technical and other concerns within the agency," he said.

LGUs are expected to issue city ordinances and other policies to "accelerate" the adoption of the digital payment scheme in their respective communities, the senator said.

Under the proposal, entities that will fail to collect or disburse payments through online channels may be imprisoned between 2 and 10 years, or charged with a fine between P200,000 and P2 million.