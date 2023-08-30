Special election set on December 9 to replace Teves

House picks Romualdez as caretaker of Teves' former district



MANILA (UPDATED) -- A special election will be held on December 9 in the Third Legislative District of Negros Oriental in order to fill the vacancy caused by the expulsion of former Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr.

This, after Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia received the Certificate of Permanent Vacancy and Resolution Calling for a Special Election from the House of Representatives.

In the meantime, the House of Representatives designated Speaker Martin Romualdez as the legislative caretaker of Teves' former district.

In a press statement, the poll body said aspirants may file their Certificate of Candidacy (COC) from November 6 to 8.

The Comelec en banc also approved the dates of other related activities.

The election period will start from November 9 to December 24, which coincides with the implementation of a gun ban.

Campaign period is from November 9 to December 7.

A liquor ban will be in effect from December 8 to 9.

Included in prohibited acts from November 9 to the eve of election day are:

the release, disbursement, or expenditure of public funds; the construction of public works, delivery of materials for public works, etc.; and the appointment or hiring of new employees, creation of new positions, filling of new positions, promotion or giving of salary increases, remuneration or privileges.



The House of Representatives expelled Teves earlier this month in a historic 265-0-3 vote, citing his political asylum bid in Timor Leste, continued absences, and indecent behavior on social media when he danced in his undergarments in a social media post.

Teves had over 22 months left before he was expelled on his 3rd and final term as lawmaker.

Teves is accused of masterminding the assassination of his political nemesis former governor Roel Degamo.

His expulsion was the climax of a long disciplinary process which began when he failed to physically report for work at the House after his travel clearance expired even if he was ordered to do so by the House leadership.

The lower chamber previously sanctioned Teves with 2 60-day suspensions after he failed to report to work last March, as his travel authority expired that month.

Romualdez was also the caretaker of the third district of Negros Oriental during the two times that Teves was suspended from the House before his eventual expulsion.

