Vice President Sara Duterte and House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News and Press and Public Affairs Bureau.

MANILA - House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro on Wednesday expressed dismay that she was not allowed to ask questions on the P2.385-billion budget requested by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) for 2024.

"Isa sa pinakamahalagang role at obligasyon ng isang kongresista ay ang busisiin itong budget, at makita kung saan ito ginamit, at in order ba talaga 'yung paggamit at pagdisburse nitong mga pondo na ito," Castro told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

(One of the most important roles and obligations of a congressman is to scrutinize the budget, and to know where it is being used, and whether it is being used and disbursed properly.)

"Nadismaya ako kasi trabaho naman namin ito eh, at itong budget na ito, nakita talaga namin na very questionable," she added.

(I was dismayed because this is part of our job, and this budget, we really find it questionable.)

Castro also said it would have been better if Duterte explained where the funds were used.

"Ang problema kasi, mahalaga kasi na manggaling mismo, personal, kay VP, 'yung explanation, kasi siya naman ang accountable dito sa sinasabi nating pondo. So mahalagang maipapaliwanag niya rin," she said.

(The problem is, it is important that the explanation comes directly, personally, from VP [Duterte], because she is the one accountable for these funds. So it is important for her to explain.)

Castro, likewise, urged the Commission on Audit (COA) to review its rules regarding confidential funds.

"Kaya sabi namin sa COA, i-review nila itong memo na ito, itong circular na ito para maging more transparent and accountable ang mga ahensya dito sa confidential funds," she said.

(We are urging COA to review this memo, this circular, to make agencies more transparent and accountable when it comes to confidential funds.)

Castro was referring to the OVP's P125 million confidential funds in 2022, which it received even if this was not authorized in that year's General Appropriations Act.

Vice President Sara Duterte previously stated that this would be answered in the OVP budget briefing.

But on Wednesday, the OVP's P2.385-billion budget request breezed through the House Appropriations Committee, with no questions asked.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s son and Senior Deputy Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander Marcos moved to terminate the OVP's budget briefing, citing the "longstanding tradition of giving the Office of the Vice President parliamentary courtesy".

Duterte led the OVP delegation during the budget briefing and briefly addressed the panel composed of her allies before introducing a short audio visual presentation on her agency's proposal.