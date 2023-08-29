Signal No. 2 up in Batanes, Babuyan Islands; another storm approaches

Super Typhoon Goring. Imagery courtesy of the Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA (UPDATED) — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 remains hoisted over Batanes and Babuyan Islands Wednesday as super typhoon Goring (international name: Saola) threatens extreme northern Luzon, weather bureau PAGASA said.

As of 10 a.m., Goring was packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 240 kph as it moved west-northwestward off Basco, Batanes.

PAGASA said the following areas could experience heavy rains from Wednesday until Thursday.

• Greater than 200 mm: The southern portion of Batanes and the northwestern portions of Babuyan Islands

• 100-200 mm: Ilocos Norte, the northern portion of Apayao, the extreme northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan, and the rest of Batanes and Babuyan Islands

• 50-100 mm: Ilocos Sur, Abra, the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan, and the rest of Apayao

Forecast rainfall is "generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas," PAGASA said. "Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected."

Meanwhile, signal no. 1 was raised in the following areas.

• Ilocos Norte

• Northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lagayan, Danglas)

• Ilocos Sur (Sinait, Cabugao, San Juan)

• Apayao

• Northern and central portion of Cagayan (Amulung, Santo Niño, Piat, Rizal, Lasam, Gattaran, Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Baggao, Alcala, Camalaniugan, Aparri, Allacapan, Ballesteros, Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug)

Goring will likely remain a super typhoon until Friday as it follows a generally west-northwestward track across the Luzon Strait, PAGASA said.

It is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, severe tropical storm Haikui, set to enter the Philippine area Wednesday, was spotted 1,465 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon at 10 a.m. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kph and up to 135 kph gusts.

Haikui is not expected to hit the Philippine landmass and will remain at sea. But it could bring monsoon or habagat rains while moving northwest until it leaves the Philippine area Friday.

— with a report from Ariel Rojas, ABS-CBN News