San Pedro, Laguna cops accused of stealing from alleged buy-bust suspect

MANILA - Police officers from San Pedro City, Laguna were accused on Wednesday of stealing from an alleged suspect of a buy-bust operation.

In Wednesday’s hearing of the House Committee on Public Order and Safety, the alleged suspect Louie Quilao said that on his way to a lotto outlet he manages on May 18, a group of men who introduced themselves as cops apprehended him, accusing him of drug peddling.

“Tinatanong nila sa akin, nasaan ang 'basura' mo, sabi ko wala po akong 'basura', wala po akong pera. Pinosasan na nila ako … Nananakit po sila. Everytime magtatanong po ako sa kanila ano ang kasalanan ko… Nagtatanong ako sa kanila ng warrant, ang sagot nila sa akin ay batok … May narinig ako sa kanila na, 'Buti hindi ka itinumba, gusto mo itumba ka namin?'” Quilao told the panel.

He said the police entered and searched his house without a warrant. Quilao’s son Kent noted that when cops left their house, many of his belongings were already missing.

“Lilinisin ko na po dapat lahat ng kalat. Doon ko na po napansin na may mga nawawala na pong gamit, tulad ng bike, tools na pang-jeep at pang-motor, ‘yung Go Pro camera, ‘yung pera ko sa wallet, ‘yung pabango, at saka ‘yung WiFi ni Papa,” he said.

CCTV footages presented in Congress verified the claim that a group of men on board motorcycles was headed to Quilao’s house on the date and time mentioned, and that one of them were seen leaving the direction of Quilao’s house boarding a bicycle that looks similar to Kent’s.

San Pedro Police officials and personnel, however, denied any involvement in the said incident. Police instead claimed that they held a buy-bust operation at around 7 p.m., where they supposedly apprehended Quilao.

“’Yun po ang allegation nila sa amin na nagpunta kami sa bahay… Hindi doon ang buy-bust operation,” team leader P/SSgt. Andie Gerilla told the panel.

Quilao’s brother, Tony, however, showed the committee a text message between San Pedro, Laguna Police Acting Chief P/Lt. Col. Rolly Liegen, and the Administrator of San Pedro, wherein Liegen reported that Quilao was already arrested as early as past 4 p.m.

Committee chairperson and Santa Rosa City Rep. Dan Fernandez, as well as Antipolo City 2nd District Rep. Romeo Acop said that based on the evidence presented in the house panel hearing, he is convinced that the Quilao was telling the truth.

“Kung titingnan mo ang triangulation, affidavit n’yo, CCTV at yung texts, todas na kayo rito, mga kapatid,” Fernandez said.

“I will see to it that there will be no favors sa ‘pag imbestiga. Babantayan ko. I will ask that criminal cases be filed against you for abduction, robbery and perhaps perjury,” Acop saaid.

“Ngayon ko lang narinig … I have already directed the provincial of Laguna PPO to conduct investigation, to relieve those personnel sa kani-kanilang mga assignment, para at least maimbestigahan sila. If warranted at makita ng ebidensya… We will file criminal complaint against them. I believe the regional internal affairs service has already taken cognizance of the administrative aspect of the complaint,” PNP 4A Regional Director P/Brig. Gen. Carlito Gaces said.

The panel’s investigation is in relation with bills seeking to mandate the installation of CCTV cameras in schools, business establishments, public buildings, parks, streets, and other places of public congregation to deter crimes.

RELATED VIDEO