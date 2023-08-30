Dump truck collides with multiple vehicles in QC; 3 injured

A dump truck collided with several vehicles along Del Monte Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday afternoon, injuring three people.

MANILA - A dump truck collided with several vehicles along Del Monte Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday afternoon, injuring three people.

According to Mark Panaligan, assistant of the truck driver involved in the incident, they were en route to Valenzuela to transport building waste when the brakes suddenly failed along Del Monte Avenue around 3 p.m..

"Di po mapigilan ng driver ko... Balak po ng driver ko iiwas sana kaso may nasalubong kaming jeep... Kaya po yung kotse nasapul dumulas po kami dito," he said.

The dump truck crashed into the vehicle in front of them, leading to a domino effect involving three more cars, two motorcycles and two tricycles.

"Full stop kami lahat. Nagkataon nasa harap ako nung dump truck ... Akala ko ano nangyari, biglang lumiit ang mundo ko. If you take a look at my car, parang tanzan na lang e," said Wilbert Lim, the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the incident.

"'Di ko na alam anong nangyari kasi bumagsak ako eh," said tricycle driver Manolo Pavilano.

Traffic officer Jaylor Vista of QC Traffic Sector 1 said an investigation is underway.

"Ngayon po ang investigation is ongoing. Sa kaso naman po reckless imprudence resulting in multiple damage to property and physical injuries," he said.

The truck's owner is currently engaging in discussions with all parties involved to resolve the issue amicably.

RELATED VIDEO