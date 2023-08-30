Teachers attend to their classrooms in their first face-to-face classes at the Francisco Legaspi Memorial School in Pasig City on November 2, 2022, as the Department of Education implements full physical class attendance in public schools nationwide after 2 years of online and hybrid learning. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Wednesday approved the creation of 5,000 new non-teaching posts under the Department of Education (DepEd), it said on Wednesday.

In a release, the DBM said this was to "provide adequate manpower and support to our educators in giving quality instruction to learners," a concern voiced by teachers in recent years.

The non-teaching items include 3,500 administrative officers (AO) II and 1,500 project development officer I positions. These posts are equivalent to Salary Grade 11 or P27,000.

DBM said opening the new administrative officer posts would help ease the teachers' administrative tasks.

The project development officer positions, meanwhile, would complement the administrative officers and other non-teaching personnel "by facilitating the implementation of various programs, projects, and activities initiated by schools or mandated by the DepEd Central Office."

"Malaking tulong po ito sa ating mga guro na ma-unload sila sa mga administrative work at maka-focus sa pagtuturo sa mga estudyante. By hiring non-teaching staff, our educators will be able to save a lot of time and effort," said Pangandaman.

These posts will be opened nationwide, said the DBM.