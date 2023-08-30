MANILA — Super typhoon Goring has so far caused some P41 million worth of infrastructure damage as it continued to batter northern Luzon on Wednesday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

The disaster agency said 196,926 people were affected by the super typhoon. Of the total, some 35,095 individuals are sheltering inside evacuation centers, it said.

The government has released around P7.8 million worth of assistance to the affected families, the NDRRMC noted.

There were no reported deaths or injuries due to the cyclone so far, but the NDRRMC said it was verifying a report on a missing individual.

The NDRRMC has yet to report on the cost of agricultural damage due to Goring.

Goring was packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour and up to 240 kph gusts as of Wednesday morning, the state weather bureau said.

The super typhoon, spotted 125 kilometers west-southwest of Basco, Batanes at 10 a.m., continued to stir heavy rains and strong winds over parts of northern Luzon, where wind signal warnings remained hoisted.