AFP chief Brawner gets CA nod

The Commission on Appointments, led by Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, confirms the ad interim appointments of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr. and 29 military officers, Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB

MANILA -- The Commission on Appointments (CA) approved on Wednesday the ad interim appointment of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr.

Brawner is the first AFP chief of staff to serve a 3-year fixed term following a new law.

“Gen. Brawner... is not just an officer but a true gentleman with exemplary display of patriotism, valor and professionalism. A man truly deserving of the position of Armed Forces chief-of-staff... There being no objection to your appointment… the Commission hereby confirms the ad interim appointment of Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. as the Armed Forces chief-of-staff,” Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said.

During the hearing, Brawner detailed his plans for AFP until 2026, the end of his term.

These include the normalization of Bangsamoro region, the fight against insurgency, defending the Philippine territoru, as well as the return of ROTC.

“When I took over the AFP I set for my priority trusts... embodied in an acronym UNITY," he said.

Brawner also said they are already gearing up for the return of ROTC.

“We want to make sure that we will not repeat the mistakes that we had, the abuses that happened during the past when we had the ROTC program. We will now make sure that those who will handle the ROTC are prepared and professional para wala na po yung mga abuso katulad nung grades for sale or hazing maltreatment na nangyari po noong nakaraan,” Brawner said.

“We are trying to develop a new ROTC program... This time we are going to try to professionalize [it]," he added.

Brawner also touched on the issue of their pension.

“Sa amin po, we have been doing consultations with our soldiers so we can get the consensus of everyone. Open naman po ang mga sundalo natin to that idea of contributing but don sa mga proposals…Gaya ng panukala ni DND Sec. Teodoro - mas maganda kung mailagay ito sa isang trust fund,” said Brawner.

Aside from Brawner, the CA also approved the appointment of 29 other generals, flag officers, and senior officers of the AFP.

RELATED VIDEO