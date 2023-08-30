3 cops test positive in random drug tests: NCRPO

MANILA - Three police officers tested positive after they underwent random drug tests this month, the National Capital Region Police Office said Wednesday.

NCRPO spokesperson P/Lt. Col. Eunice Salas said an officer tested positive after a random test on Aug. 24. He also tested positive during confirmatory tests on Aug. 26.

Another cop tested positive after a random test on Aug. 22. A police officer from the Manila Police District also tested positive on Aug. 29, Salas said.

Meanwhile, no officers among the Mandaluyong City Police tested positive for illegal drugs.

Salas did not identify the officers or give other details as an investigation is ongoing.

According to the official, the cops who tested positive will undergo pre-charge investigation and will be given 15 days to challenge their results, before they face summary dismissal proceedings.

—Report from Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News

