Senators Francis Tolentino and Loren Legarda. Voltaire F. Domingo and Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB

MANILA — Sen. Francis Tolentino on Tuesday suggested that government officials be mandated to declare if they have relatives linked to terrorist organizations as these may "compromise" national security.

During a privilege speech, Tolentino expressed fear that some incumbent officials who have access to confidential information may have relatives in terror or criminal organizations.

He cited the case of Commission on Higher Education (CHED) chair Prospero de Vera, whose sister was arrested and accused of being a ranking member of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front’s (CPP-NPA-NDF).

"I'm positing this legal notion to perhaps trigger the imagination of the Civil Service Commission or this Chamber. Is it now the right time that we require [government officials] to declare: Do you have a relative... who is a member of a terrorist group?" Tolentino said.

The CHED chair has said he has been estranged from his sister for over 2 decades prior to her arrest.

Senators Koko Pimentel and Loren Legarda also defended De Vera and cautioned against the possible consequences of Tolentino's proposal.

"Chairman Popoy de Vera did nothing wrong. He is not responsible for the actions of his sister," Pimentel said.

"I will never judge Popoy de Vera just as I will never judge his sister. I do not know the issue and I do not know her personally," Legarda said.

Legarda also came to the defense of the CPP-NDF and said that the peace talks with them should be revived.

"Believing in an ideology which may be different from the majority, in layman's term believing in philosophies that may left-center so to speak, does not make anyone subversive... I hope that the peace talks can be revived so that we... can work together towards peace, equity, and authentic, real reforms in the countryside," she said.

"If we see and study what they actually believe and want, it is social justice, it is really uplifting our people from poverty," Legarda added.

Legarda also sought the review of the controversial Anti Terrorism Act.

