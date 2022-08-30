Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples; Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula; and Cotabato Archbishop Emeritus Orlando Cardinal Quevedo. The three Filipino prelates were in Rome to attend a meeting of cardinals. Photo by Fr. Greg Gaston via CBCP News

MANILA – Filipino cardinals joined other "princes of the Church" from across the world in a special meeting at the Vatican called upon by Pope Francis.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples and former archbishop of Manila, was seen with incumbent Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula and Cotabato Archbishop Emeritus Orlando Cardinal Quevedo in front of the Paul VI Hall on Monday.

A photo of the three cardinals from Rev. Fr. Greg Gaston was shared by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) and the Archdiocese of Manila. Gaston is the current rector of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino, where Filipino prelates usually stay whenever they visit Rome.

Tagle has been in Rome since he took the helm of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples in 2020.

Meanwhile, it was the first time Advincula attended the consistory in person as a cardinal. The archbishop was not able to attend the consistory when he was created a cardinal in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and only followed the ceremony through online streaming.

The Vatican said that the two-day meeting, attended by 197 cardinals behind closed doors, was to discuss the new constitution of the Roman Curia — Praedicate evangelium (Preach the gospel).

The new constitution, which seeks to reform the central government body of the Holy See, was a product of years of discussion led by Pope Francis himself together with his closest advisors.

However, Vatican watchers also interpret this as the pope's attempt to gather his cardinals for a "meet and greet."

Since his election, Francis has veered away from appointing cardinals from the traditional seats of power and instead chose prelates from what he called the "peripheries." These include countries where Christians are the minority or areas where conflict is ongoing.

For example, in the Philippines, the last two archbishops of Cebu were made a cardinal — the late Ricardo Cardinal Vidal and Julio Cardinal Rosales.

However, incumbent Archbishop Jose Palma has not been made a cardinal.

As a result of Pope Francis' new approach, many cardinals hardly knew one another, except for those who are living and working in Rome.

The pope's call for a special meeting also attracted controversies, including a possible papal resignation. Some observers viewed this as a preparation for an upcoming Conclave to succeed Francis.

This rumor was fueled further by the pope's visit to the central Italian city of L’Aquila and where he prayed before the tomb of Celestine V, the pope who resigned five months after his election in 1294.

Prior to his resignation in 2013, Benedict XVI also visited the tomb of Celestine V and even left his pallium, the woolen band worn around the pope and archbishops' shoulders to signify their role as shepherds.

Aside from his homily saying Celestine V should not be seen as he "who made a great refusal" but rather a "man who said 'yes'" out of humility, Francis issued no sign of a pending resignation.

Also, amid the rumors, the pope already said that while he is open to resignation when he can no longer carry on with his position, he said this has not crossed his mind for now.

Aside from the meeting, the cardinals also attended the ordinary consistory at St. Peter's Basilica last Sunday for the creation of new cardinals.

Tagle, Advincula, and Quevedo along with other cardinals watched as 20 new prelates were inducted to the Sacred College of Cardinals by the pope.

