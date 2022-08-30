Former VP Leni Robredo meets with DSWD chief Erwin Tulfo. Photo courtesy of Tulfo

MANILA — Former Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday denied insinuations on social media that she brought a photographer and did not make an appointment for her recent visit to Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Erwin Tulfo.

Replying to tweets about her meeting with Tulfo, Robredo said her team wrote a formal letter of request for the visit and his office set their appointment on Aug. 26.

“The truth: We wrote a formal letter addressed to Secretary Tulfo requesting for a courtesy visit. The OSEC staff got in touch with us and gave us a schedule. I went with Angat Buhay (Executive Director) Raffy Magno. Not one photographer from us,” Robredo tweeted.



She made the statement as “Leni” trended on Twitter on Tuesday morning.



Robredo, who is now leading her non-government organization Angat Buhay, added that photos of the meeting did not come from her team.

“The only photographer present was the DSWD photographer. We just shared Sec Erwin Tulfo’s facebook post. Stop spreading fake news,” she said.

Robredo earlier said she met with Tulfo to "present the programs of Angat Buhay and to explore possible areas of collaboration."

In a separate post on one of her Facebook pages, The Robredos, the former vice president underscored the importance of dealing with disinformation, specifically on social media.

Robredo said Malaysian Members of Parliament Maria Chin Abdullah and Kelvin Yee Lee and former Member of the Parliament of Thailand Pannika Wannich shared with her how different countries in the ASEAN are dealing with disinformation.

“Disinformation has played a big role in changing the political landscape all around the world, including in elections. While this problem grows at a rapid pace, we find hope as efforts are made to address this issue as an existential threat to democracy, public accountability, and people’s participation in governance,” Robredo said.