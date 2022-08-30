The Loyola School of Theology shared this photo of Rev. Fr. Jose Quilongquilong and his appointment letter as the new consultor for the Vatican's Congregation for Catholic Education. Handout photo.

MANILA - Pope Francis has picked Filipino Jesuit priest Rev. Fr. Jose Quilongquilong as consultor for the Vatican's congregation that oversees Catholic educational institutions across the world.

The Loyola School of Theology shared on Tuesday Quilongquilong's letter of appointment to the Congregation for Catholic Education.

The priest will serve for a term of five years.

Quilongquilong's background will prove helpful in his new position.

A former president of the Loyola School of Theology, the Jesuit priest is a theologian with a licentiate and doctorate in spirituality from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome.

He also worked as regional secretary for Asia-Pacific at the Jesuit General Curia in Rome.

Currently, he is serving as the administrator of the Mirador Jesuit Villa Retreat House and Eco-Spirituality Park in Baguio City.

According to the Vatican's website, the Congregation for Catholic Education covers two sectors: all the universities, faculties, institutes, and higher institutions of ecclesiastical or civil studies that are dependent on ecclesiastical juridical persons, physical or moral, as well as on the Catholic institutions and associations having scientific purposes and all the schools, and pre-university learning and educational institutions of any order and grade, which are dependent on the ecclesiastical authority and are directed toward the formation of young laity.

Excluded are those institutions which are dependent on two other Vatican offices — the Congregations for the Oriental Churches and for the Evangelization of Peoples.

The present prefect of the Congregation for Catholic Education is Cardinal Giusseppe Versaldi. The Vatican office has 34 members including several cardinals and bishops.

Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples and former archbishop of Manila, is also a member of the education body.

