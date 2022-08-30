MANILA — The number of dengue-related deaths in the country has surpassed 400, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

Case fatality rate from the mosquito-borne illness stood at 0.3 percent, data from DOH showed.

Deaths due to dengue occurred in the following months:

January: 35

February: 31

March: 37

April: 47

May: 62

June: 74

July: 100

August: 14

In the recent 4 weeks, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, and the Cordillera Administrative Region recorded the highest number of dengue cases.

From July 17 to Aug. 13, the country logged 19,816 cases of the mosquito-borne illness, according to DOH bulletin.

Central Luzon led with most dengue cases with 3,457 or 17 percent, followed by Metro Manila with 3,131 or 16 percent and the Cordillera Administrative Region with 2,106 or 11 percent.

Since January, the Philippines has so far tallied 118,785 dengue cases, a 143 percent increase compared to the same period last year, which had 48,867.

Central Luzon accounted for 18 percent of 21,247 dengue cases, followed by Central Visayas with 10 percent or 11,390 and Metro Manila with 9 percent or 11,064.

The DOH said 6 out of 17 regions exceeded the epidemic threshold in the past 4 weeks with the capital region showing a sustained increasing trend from July 17 to Aug.13.

The health agency reiterated its call for the public and local governments to follow the 4S strategy:

S - Search and destroy breeding places

S - Secure self-protection

S - Seek early medical consultation

S - Support fogging/spraying in hot spot areas

