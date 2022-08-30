Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – More than 12,000 cases of dengue have been reported in the region of Calabarzon this year, a Department of Health (DOH) official said Tuesday.

“Mula po noong unang linggo ng Mayo, ay bumubugso na ang dengue sa ating region, at sa taong ito nasa 12,807 na, na indibidwal ang naireport na may dengue,” Dr. Voltaire Guadalupe of DOH Calabarzon told TeleRadyo.

(From the first week of May we have seen a surge of dengue cases in the region. This year, we already have 12,807 patients with dengue.)

This is up by 132 percent from the 5,510 reported dengue cases in the same period in 2021, he noted.

Guadalupe noted that most of their dengue patients are children below 10 years old.

He said mosquito breeding places may be increasing in their region amid the rainy season.

“Dahil po sa tuloy-tuloy na ulan, dumadami ang mga breeding places ng ating lamok.”

The doctor said they have taken steps to help prevent the spread of dengue in their area.

“Kami po ay nagdistribute na ng insecticide-treated bed nets, para sa mga bahay, pag natutulog, pati na rin sa eskwelahan. At meron na rin po tayong mga na-train na spray man na maaari pong tumulong,” he said.

(We have distributed insecticide-treated bed nets that people can use when sleeping. We have distributed these in homes and schools. We have also trained some spray men who can help with fogging and spraying.)

He also advised the public to see a doctor right away once they show symptoms of dengue.

“Pag tayo ay nagususpetsa ng dengue, mas maganda na maaga pa lang, ay ikonsulta na natin-kung hindi man sa ospital, sa health worker. At magpa-test.”

(When we already suspect dengue, it is best to go to a hospital or speak to a healthcare worker right away. And have yourself tested.)

The DOH urged the public and local governments to follow the 4S strategy:

S - Search and destroy breeding places

S - Secure self-protection

S - Seek early medical consultation

S - Support fogging/spraying in hot spot areas

--TeleRadyo, 30 August 2022

