President Ferdinand Marcos Jr holds a cabinet meeting at the Aguinaldo State Dining Hall, Malacanan Palace in Manila on Aug. 30, 2022. Jack Burgos , PPA/pool photo

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered an investigation on an allegedly forged appointment paper naming a new Bureau of Immigration (BI) chief, the Palace said on Tuesday, a day after copies of the document circulated on social media.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles clarified that Marcos has not yet appointed anyone as BI commissioner.

"We have confirmed with the Presidential Management Staff (PMS)—which conducts complete staff work on such appointments—that no document for the said position has been issued," she said in a statement.

The Office of the Executive Secretary and the Office of the President also had no record of the supposed appointment paper, said Cruz-Angeles.

“Signature ng ating Pangulo [sa dokumento] ang pinaghihinalaan nating na-forge, so medyo mabigat ang implications niyan,” she said in a press briefing.

(We suspect that the signature of our President was forged, so the implications of that are a bit heavy.)

This "crime can cause instability", Cruz-Angeles said.

“Hindi rin natin alam kung ano ang maaaring paggamitan ng mga ganoong klaseng dokumento. It can cause not just confusion but further crimes,” she added.

(We also do not know where this kind of documents could be used.)

Marcos has directed the Department of Justice, National Bureau of Investigation, and the Philippine National Police to look into the incident, said Cruz-Angeles.

So far, the Palace has no plan to summon the names included in the forged appointment paper, she added.

“Wala po tayong prine-presume sa ngayon. Titingnan po muna natin yung magiging resulta, at least preliminarily doon sa imbestigasyon,” she said.

“Hindi natin maaaring sabihin na may pinupuntirya na tayong tao,” she said.

(We are not presuming anything right now. We will look at the results first, at least preliminarily, of the investigation.)

Under the Revised Penal Code, forging the government’s seal or the President’s stamp and seal is punishable by reclusion temporal or 12 to 20 years in jail.

‘NO MEDIA INTIMIDATION’

Cruz-Angeles said media outlets that published the fake document were in a “unique position” to help investigators gather more information.

“Hindi kami nananakot ng media. As a matter of fact, ang sinasabi natin ay may pagkakataon ang media na matulungan, magbigay ng impormasyon sa ating law enforcement agencies,” she said when asked if journalists who reported the incident would be summoned.

“Ang magiging liability ay kung knowingly ginamit ang dokumento o kasangkot sa pag-issue ng dokumento na yun,” she added.

(We are not intimidating the media. As a matter of fact, what we are saying is the media have a chance to help, give information to our aw enforcement agencies. Liability will come in if they knowingly used that document or were involved in issuing that document.)

The Palace does not need to educate the press about what to report, Cruz-Angeles also said.

“Hindi na po natin kailangan sabihan ang inyong mga colleagues tungkol doon. Alam niyo na naman kung ano ang credible documents,” she said.

“Ang sinasabi natin na may pagkakataon dito yung mga unang naglabas ng dokumentong iyon. Wala po tayong sinasabi na sila ay respondents to an investigation."

(We do not need to lecture your colleagues about that. You know which documents are credible. We are saying that the first to report that document has a unique chance. We did not say that they are respondents to an investigation.)

The official made the pronouncements on National Press Freedom Day on Tuesday, an occasion that the Office of the Press Secretary said it was commemorating.

“Kinikilala at nirerespeto ng ating pamahalaan… ang press freedom sa bansa na nakabatay sa ating Saligang Batas o Konstitusyon,” a statement from the OPS read.

(Our government recognizes and respects press freedom, which is rooted in our constitution.)