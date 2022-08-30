Lagman urges Marcos Jr. to 'surface' desaparecidos

Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman has urged the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to work on the appearance of the desaparecidos from the time of his father to the present day.

"In this light, it is now the responsibility of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to exercise his power and duty as Chief of State to cause the surfacing of the disappeared from the Marcos Sr.’s regime down to the succeeding administrations including the current administrations where three desaparecidos have been reported; disclose the truth behind each disappearance; bring the perpetrators to justice; fully mend the harm done to the victims; and put an end to the horrific crime of enforced disappearance," Lagman said.

The administration of the incumbent President’s father and namesake, Ferdinand Marcos Sr., had been accused of human rights violations during his 20-year rule.

Lagman also urged Marcos, Jr. fully implement Republic Act 10353 which seeks to prevent, suppress, investigate, prosecute, and penalize enforced disappearance and provide victims appropriate reparation.

"Considering that enforced disappearances have been unabated, the Congress enacted RA 10353 to prevent, suppress, investigate, prosecute, and penalize enforced disappearance and provide victims appropriate reparation. The law is the first and only legislation of its kind in Asia. It has been hailed worldwide as a model statute," he said.

"The families of the disappeared steadfastly lobbied for the passage of this law for 16 long years. They and all victims of enforced disappearance under Philippine jurisdiction deserve no less than a faithful and comprehensive enforcement of the law. Paying lip service to the measure is an affront to the memory of the disappeared and the struggles of their families for truth and justice," Lagman added.

"It is lamentable that nearly 10 years after it had taken effect, RA 10353 is hardly or not effectively implemented as enforced disappearances continue to be perpetrated against crusaders and dissenters. A law is only as good as its implementation. As principal author of this law, I call for an inquiry into the implementation of RA 10353; require pertinent reports from implementing government agencies and the Commission on Human Rights on how they are enforcing the law; look into the adequacy of funding support and the utilization of funds; and recommend remedial measures toward the full and strict implementation of the Act," Lagman said.

In his privileged speech during the plenary session Tuesday, Lagman also paid tribute to the desaparecidos or victims of enforced disappearances a day after the country marked National Heroes Day.

"Today, we give tribute to a special class of heroes. Many without official recognition, although about 30 of them are honored by the Bantayog ng mga Bayani Foundation. Their names together with those of other patriots who sacrificed life and liberty to defeat tyranny and terminate atrocity during the dark years of martial law are inscribed on the Wall of Remembrance of the Foundation. My brother, human rights and labor lawyer, Hermon C. Lagman, is one of them," he said.

"Our honorees, also known as desaparecidos, are the victims of enforced disappearance – a State-sponsored multiple violation of human rights. Enforced or involuntary disappearance is a grave forcible deprivation of liberty perpetrated by public authorities or by private individuals or groups acting on the orders of or with the consent or acquiescence of the State or public authorities who refuse to disclose information about the fate and whereabouts of the disappeared person. Some of the victims surface alive, others are found dead or their skeletal remains exhumed, but most are unaccounted for or could not be located.," Lagman said.

"Cognizant of the cruelty and inhumanity of enforced disappearance and to heighten awareness of the need to recognize and support the victims and their families, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 65/209 declaring 30 August as International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearance. Observance of the UN declared annual global event began in 2011. It should be pointed out, however, that the families of the disappeared and human rights defenders have marked 30 August as International Day of the Disappeared (IDD) years before the official UN declaration," Lagman also said.

RELATED VIDEO