Elvie Sig-Od, 44 and her daughter Angelica Sig-Od, 20, were killed in a knife attack in Toronto. Toronto Police Service



A 44-year-old Filipina and her 20-year-old daughter died of stab wounds after an attack inside their car in Toronto last week.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, police responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue.

The victims succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

Toronto Police have identified the victims as Elvie Sig-Od, 44, and Angelica Sig-Od, 20, both of Toronto.

The suspect, who is now in custody, is known to be the former husband of Elvie, Godfrey Sig-od. Police have yet to confirm the suspect's ethnicity.

He appeared in court on Aug. 27, or a day after the incident. He was charged with 2 counts of second-degree murder.

There was no immediate information on the potential motive of the ex-husband.

The daughter was said to have been going to college and wanted to be a flight attendant.

Local pastor Marvin Delores set up a GoFundMe page to help the mother and daughter who he said did not have any relatives in the area. He said he wanted to raise funds among the community to help bring their remains home.

