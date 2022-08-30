MANILA -- The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Monday paid final tribute to its former commander-in-chief, the late Philippine President Fidel V. Ramos.

Ramos, the country's president from 1992 until 1998, died on July 31 at the age of 94.

Three volleys were fired at 4:30 p.m. in honor of Ramos, followed by the removal of mourning bands of military personnel.

The ceremony ended with the lowering of the Philippines flag.

AFP Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro led the final tribute at their General Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

It was simultaneously held at the headquarters of the major services, unified commands, and the Philippine Military Academy.

In his speech, Bacarro remembered Ramos' legacy as a military officer and public servant.

"FVR, being a former military commander, prioritized establishing lasting peace in our country," he said.

Under Ramos' watch, the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) signed a historic peace treaty with the Philippine government after four years of peace talks between the two parties.

"It is our distinct honor and privilege to carry on the former commander-in-chief's aspiration of a truly united and progressive country, guided by patriotism and gallantry of the heroes who preceded us," Bacarro added.

Ramos was chief of the Philippine Constabulary from 1972 to 1986, and AFP Chief of Staff from 1986 to 1988.

He also served as Department of National Defense Secretary from 1988 until 1991.

Ramos was laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani last Aug. 9.