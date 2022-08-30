Enelia Perez, 71, was hospitalized after being attacked and robbed outside a restaurant in California, USA on Aug. 28, 2022. Courtesy of Dennis Perez

A 71-year-old Filipina was injured and hospitalized after being attacked and robbed outside a fast-food restaurant in Vallejo, California on Sunday.

Enelia Perez was leaving the restaurant when a man grabbed her purse, local media said.

Perez tried to resist the robber who persisted and allegedly hit her with a blunt object.

The robber reportedly escaped with the victim's purse which had her money and ID cards.

ABS-CBN News has spoken to her stepson Dennis Perez, who confirmed the incident and said Perez is currently hospitalized.

The incident involving Perez adds to the list of recent attacks on Filipino-Americans in the US.

Just a day before Perez was attacked, a 74-year-old Filipina was assaulted unprovoked in Midtown Manhattan, New York.

Last week, a 60-year-old Fil-Am man who served in the Philippine Navy died from injuries in an unarmed robbery attack in Baltimore, Maryland, while a Fil-Am photographer was killed in a home invasion that led to a shooting in Everett, Washington.

