Officials of the Commission on Higher Education and several private universities sign a memorandum of agreement on accepting students affected by the sudden closure of Colegio de San Lorenzo, August 30, 2022. Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Private universities that are willing to accept students affected by the sudden closure of Colegio de San Lorenzo (CDSL) in Quezon City signed Tuesday a memorandum of agreement with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

Universities that will accept displaced students include St. Joseph's College of Quezon City, Our Lady of Fatima University, College of St. Catherine Quezon City, NBS College, Villagers Montessori College, WCC-Aeronautical and Technological College North Manila, Siena College, Inc., Quezon City, AMA University, and STI College Fairview.

The parties signed a memorandum because certain provisions of the Manual of Regulations for Private Higher Education (MORPHE) were waived in accepting the nearly 700 displaced students, CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera said at the signing event.

The consideration given to students differs per university, De Vera said, explaining that it was an exercise of their academic freedom.

CHED Executive Director Cinderella Benitez-Jaro added that some general provisions that may be waived by the universities include the units to be credited so that students can still graduate on time or receive Latin honors.

"Ni-relax po namin iyong provision ng MORPHE para ang higher education institution, ang admitting HEI na po ang mag-decide kung paano po niya tatanggapin ang isang estudyante," she said.

(We relaxed the MORPHE provision so that the higher education institution, the admitting HEI could decide on how it would accept a student.)

Meanwhile, CDSL President Mary Claire Balgan said all the balances of students have been "forgiven and waived".

CDSL Spokesperson Vix Dorado said checks have been issued for 625 out of 652 college students, documents have been released for 429 students, while 304 students have already transferred.

For basic education students, 775 out of 783 checks have been issued, 735 documents have been released, and 501 students have transferred.

"For the teachers, we are closely coordinating with the Department of Labor and Employment to make sure that there will be probable employers for them... We [also] gave them the separation pay," Dorado added.

Parents and students were surprised and angered after CDSL said it would permanently close last Aug. 15, which was also supposed to be the first day of classes. It cited financial losses as the reason for the closure.

RELATED VIDEO