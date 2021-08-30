Metro Manila eyes COVID vaccination for non-residents: official

San Juan City residents and workers receive their COVID-19 vaccine dose on August 24, 2021. The MMDA said San Juan City will also open to inoculate other citizens soon as they nearly complete vaccinating eligible residents and workers within the city. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Metro Manila is considering accommodating non-residents for COVID-19 vaccination, an official said Monday.

The capital region has fully vaccinated 45 percent of its target population, while 80 percent have received their first dose, said Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez, who serves as head of the Metro Manila Council.

"Tinitingnan po natin yun pong ating vaccine baka pwede po i-share sa mga karatig na bayan," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We're studying if the vaccine can be shared to nearby provinces.)

The Nayong Pilipino drive-thru vaccination in Parañaque has begun to accept non-residents, Olivarez said.

Those who live outside Metro Manila need to register online and coordinate with the host local government, he added.

"Inaayos lang ang online registration nila kasi di pa tayo tumatanggap ng walk-in kasi magkakagulo po, lalo na kung tumanggap po tayo sa karatig probinsiya," Olivarez said.

(We're just organizing the online registration because we don't accept walk-ins, it will lead to chaos, especially if we accept from nearby provinces.)

Parañaque has administered the first dose to 100 percent of its 446,000 target population, according to the mayor. Some 245,000 have yet to receive their second dose, he added.

Government aims to vaccinate 58 million in Metro Manila and other urban hubs by yearend to achieve population protection and safely reopen the economy. It earlier set a target of 70 million to achieve herd immunity.

The World Health Organization, meantime, said nations must vaccinate at least 85 percent of their population due to the presence of more transmissible variants.