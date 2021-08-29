Magnitude 4.9 quake rocks Agusan del Sur

Courtesy PHIVOLCS

MANILA - A magnitude 4.9 quake rocked Agusan del Sur Sunday night, the state seismology bureau said.

The quake’s epicenter was traced to somewhere near the town of Santa Josefa in Agusan del Sur province, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The quake was felt as intensity IV ins Rosario, Agusan del Sur; intensity III in the towns of Mawab and Compostela in Davao de Oro, and as intensity I in the town of Naco, Davao de Oro.

Phivolcs did not say if damage was expected in these areas due to the quake.