Family survives after buried alive in Bohol landslide

Police officers rescue a family buried alive in a quarry in Getafe town, Bohol. Courtesy of Getafe PNP

A family survived after being buried alive in a landslide in Getafe town, Bohol Monday afternoon.

According to Getafe Station Chief Police Lt. Nelson Lodripas, his officers were conducting a regular patrol in the area when some concerned residents asked for their help to rescue a family buried alive at a quarry site in Barangay San Jose.

"Immediately pumunta po ang tropa doon nagbigay po ng tulong ang tropa natin para marescue po ang mga biktima ng landslide," Lodripas told ABS-CBN News.

The 31-year-old mother, identified as Elizabeth Cuajo, and her son sustained leg fractures while the 46-year-old father, Franco Torremocha, suffered minor injuries.

They were brought to a hospital in the neighboring town of Talibon.

Lodripas said that the family asked the owner of the quarry site if they can gather rocks and sell it to the owner as their livelihood.

"Yun po ang kinabubuhay nila naghingi po sila ng permiso sa may-ari. Dala po ng kahirapan, naghingi po sila ng permiso para makahakot sila ng bato sir tapos ibenta din po nila sa may-ari. May-ari na po ang bibili para at least may pangbigas po sila at pang-ulam," he said.

According to the Getafe Police Station, the town experienced non-stop downpour over the weekend that might have caused the soil to loosen and resulted in a landslide in the quarry site.

— Report from John DX Lapid

