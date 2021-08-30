DFA: 187 Filipinos evacuated from Afghanistan

A Canadian coalition forces member walks through an Evacuation Control Checkpoint (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 24, 2021. Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/US Marine Corps/Handout via Reuters

MANILA - Two more Filipinos have evacuated out of Afghanistan into Qatar and the UK, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Monday.

A total of 187 Filipinos have left Afghanistan, according to the DFA.

The foreign office estimated there are still 24 Filipinos remaining in Afghanistan. It said the Filipinos plan to join the repatriation efforts “but through different channels and timelines.”

The DFA has issued Alert Level 4 in Afghanistan, which prompts mandatory evacuation of Filipinos, after the Taliban captured key cities, including Kabul earlier.

The capital's airport was rocked by a suicide bombing last week, which left dozens of Afghan natives, 12 US troops, and 2 British civilians dead.

The Philippines condemned the terrorist attacks and “continuing threats in Afghanistan.”

“We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and our fervent hope for the swift recovery of those who were injured,” the DFA said.

Filipinos remaining in Afghanistan were advised to reach out through the following contact details:

Whatsapp/Viber: +923335244762

Messenger/Facebook: facebook.com/atnofficers.islamabadpe or facebook.com/OFWHelpPH

Email: isbpeatn@gmail.com

— Report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

