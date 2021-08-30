The Department of Health in Central Visayas said Monday that the Philippine Genome Center detected 26 new COVID-19 Delta variant cases in the region.

Of the 26 cases, 24 were locally transmitted while 2 were returning overseas Filipinos. They were swabbed from July 9, 2021 to August 9, 2021.

Of the 24 cases, 2 were from Cebu province, 4 from Bohol, 4 from Negros Oriental, 13 from Cebu City and 1 from Mandaue City.

"The cases were endorsed to their respective LGUs and contact tracing activities are currently conducted by different LGUs," said Dr. Mercedes Canal, head of the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance unit.

The 2 returning overseas Filipinos have been quarantined for a prescribed period in the National Capital Region prior to their trip back to Region 7.

Central Visayas now has 85 cases of the Delta variant.

The health department in the region is also seeing a slow decline of new cases in the past days. As of August 30, 2021, there are 467 new cases compared to the other day’s 788 new cases.

Despite this development, the Inter-Agency Task Force has recommended the cities of Mandaue, Cebu, and Lapu-Lapu to be under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) for one more week from September 1 to 7, 2021 while Cebu province and Negros Oriental will also be under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions for the same period.

Bohol and Siquijor will be under modified general community quarantine.

- report from Annie Perez