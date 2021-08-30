Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The intensive care units (ICU) of hospitals in the Bangsamoro region have reached 81 percent occupancy rate, its ministry of health said Monday.

The region has 626 active infections or 6.1 percent out of a total 10,143 COVID-19 cases, according to Dr. Amirel Usman, head of Bangsamoro's Ministry of Health. It has recorded 9,313 recoveries and 393 deaths, he added.

"Medyo nagkakaroon na rin po tayo ng kakulangan ng hospital beds especially for ICU for COVID dito sa BARMM," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We're also encountering a lack of hospital beds, especially for COVID-19 ICU patients here in BARMM.)

The 17-bed ICU of Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City is fully occupied, while there are 2 beds each in the ICUs of Cotabato Sanitarium and 2 in Sulu Sanitarium, Usman said.

The province's oxygen supply is "enough" and the Bangsamoro Transition Authority has passed a measure allocating P50 million to buy more, he said.

"Available na po ang pondo na pagkukuhanan po (The funds are available)," he said.

The province has fully vaccinated 5 percent of its target 2 million population and has begun the inoculation of essential workers (A4 category), he added.

Meantime, the Delta variant patient who was tested in Lanao del Sur came from another region and was not a local one, according to Usman.