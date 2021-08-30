Antonio Macapugay Fuentebella, a devoted husband, loving father, and a doting grandpa, passed away on August 28.

Antonio, the first son of Manuel "Manoling" and Socorro Fuentebella, died at home in Las Pinas City.

Antonio lived a long, fulfilled life having served as a forest ranger in the mountains of Isabela, and in his latter years a lay minister in St John the Baptist Parish, as a Knights of Columbus officer, and a well-revered community member in his hometown Daet, Camarines Norte.

He is survived by wife Estelita, children Rebecca, Emily, Manuel, Teresa, Antonio Jr., Celia, Victor, and Joy, in-laws, and grandchildren.

Due to the pandemic and imposed quarantine protocols, there will be no traditional wake. The Fuentebella family is thanking everyone who have extended help and concern.

- Thea Alberto-Masakayan, ABS-CBN News