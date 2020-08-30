PH coordinating with Indonesian authorities after Jolo blasts: DOJ

MANILA - The Philippines is coordinating with Indonesian authorities as 2 of their citizens were allegedly behind the twin blasts that left at least 15 dead in Jolo town, Sulu, the Department of Justice said Sunday.

The military earlier identified the Indonesian widow of the first Filipino suicide bomber and the wife of an Abu Sayyaf leader as those behind the Aug. 24 attacks.

Immigration officials are checking the records of the supposed foreign suicide bombers, Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said.

"First thing, their participation, what exactly they did. If those actions amount to a crime, then they would have to be prosecuted. This involves national security," he said.

"They probably want to know kung pabalik-balik na ba 'yan (if they have been coming to the country back and forth), or have they been overstaying. So, all of those would be relevant in the investigation."

The military had vowed to exact justice on perpetrators of the twin explosions as it advised the public to remain calm and vigilant.