'No fanfare': Baguio to hold 'simple' ceremony for 111th founding anniversary

MANILA - Baguio City will hold a simple celebration Tuesday for its 111th founding anniversary amid the lingering coronavirus pandemic, its mayor Benjamin Magalong said Sunday.
The celebration will be led by Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat with governors of Ilocos region in attendance, he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.
Some 200 people will be invited to the event that will be streamed online, he added.
"It’s a very simple ceremony, wala na pong (there's no more) fanfare," Magalong said.
The City of Pines is planning to open a tourism bubble with nearby provinces next month as it projects some P3.4 billion losses to the sector, Magalong said.
"Ang laki po ng impact. Meron na po kaming na-document na cases ng suicide because of severe depression dahil sa kawalan ng economic activities," he said.
(It has a huge impact. We have recorded cases of suicide because of severe depression to to the lack of economic activities.)
"It’s a balancing act - balancing economy and at the same time making sure people are safe and healthy."
Baguio, currently under modified general community quarantine, has an average of 8 to 10 daily virus cases, Magalong said.
"Hindi po mawawala ang COVID-19. We need to co-exist with COVID-19, we need to learn how live with COVID-19, how to function and do business with COVID-19," he said.
(COVID-19 will not cease to exist.)
The city as of Saturday recorded 334 infections, of which 79 are considered active cases. The tally includes 8 fatalities and 239 recoveries.
The Philippines has so far reported 213,131 cases of COVID-19, with 3,419 deaths and 135,101 recoveries.
