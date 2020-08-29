'Julian' strengthens into a typhoon, remains far from PH landmass

MANILA - Severe tropical storm Julian has intensified into a typhoon early Sunday as it remained far from Philippine landmass, the state weather bureau said.

The typhoon was last spotted 740 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, moving almost stationary and packing maximum winds of 120 km per hour and gusts of up to 150 kph as of 4 a.m., PAGASA said in its latest bulletin.

"Julian" is less likely to directly cause high impact weather over the country but the southwest monsoon will bring moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3.4 m) over the seaboards of Northern Luzon, eastern seaboard of Central and Southern Luzon, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas.

Those with small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea, PAGASA said.

The typhoon is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) between Monday evening and early Tuesday.

