House of Representatives workers with COVID-19 now at 60

MANILA — A worker at the House of Representatives tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 60 the total number of employees at the lower chamber hit by the respiratory illness, House Secretary-General Jose Luis Montales said Sunday.
The new case, a male congressional staffer, last reported for work on Aug. 17, Montales said in a statement.
The staffer developed symptomts and was tested for the virus in the province, he said.
Of the 60 COVID-19 cases at the House of Representatives, only 14 are active, according to Montales.
In the Philippines, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 reached 213,131 after the Department of Health reported on Saturday 3,637 additional cases.
Of the figure, 135,101 have recovered while 3,419 died, according to the DOH.
