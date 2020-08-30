Duterte to announce new PhilHealth chief on Aug. 31

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte is set to announce the new head of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth) on Aug. 31, Monday, his former aide who is now a senator said on Sunday.

Senator Bong Go said Duterte will announce his choice Monday night during his weekly address to the nation.

Duterte earlier accepted the resignation of Ricardo Morales as PhilHealth CEO as the state-led insurer faced allegations of mismanagement and corruption.

Before this, Duterte himself had asked Morales to resign because of the PhilHealth official's health condition. Morales has admitted being stricken with cancer.

PhilHealth Executive vice president and chief operating officer Arnel De Jesus took over from Morales in an interim capacity.

De Jesus, however, also said he had heart ailments and diabetes which made him unable to attend Senate and House hearings on alleged corruption and mismanagement of PhilHealth.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has said that Duterte was looking for someone who was not corrupt and had managerial skills in insurance and health service.