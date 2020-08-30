Duterte says to visit Jolo after twin explosions

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte said Sunday he would visit Jolo, Sulu following twin explosions there that left at least 15 dead and scores wounded.

In an online concert aired Sunday, Duterte said he was going on his way to the blast site in Jolo.

"Mabigyan ko lang 'yung mga sundalo natin, mga sundalo ko, mga pulis ko, ng importansya sa kanilang kamatayan. I’ll go there to fulfill the duty of a commander in chief," he said.

(Just so I can give importance to the death of our soldiers, my soldiers.)

The Aug. 24 blasts, allegedly perpetrated by the Abu Sayyaf Group, left 8 soldiers and one policeman dead, as well as six civilians. The injured also included 20 military personnel, six police personnel, and 48 civilians.

The President had been staying in his hometown Davao City, even before the explosions. Officials said he was "safe" and in a "good condition" following the incident.

Malacañang has said Duterte would consider the proposal of law enforcers to place the southern province under martial rule but the Philippine Army has since dropped the recommendation.

The military earlier identified as suspects behind the attacks the Indonesian widow of the first Filipino suicide bomber and the wife of an Abu Sayyaf leader.

