'Don't even dream of it': DFA dismisses 'repeated offers' to drop Sabah claim

MANILA - Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has not directly addressed Malaysia’s filing of a note verbale at the United Nations rejecting the Philippine claim to Sabah.

But in a tweet, Locsin said there have been “repeated offers” to abandon the Philippine claim to Sabah “from aspiring presidential candidates since the late 1970s.” To this, Locsin said, “Don’t even dream of it.”

"As a matter of history there have been repeated offers to abandon our Sabah claim from aspiring presidential candidates since the late 1970s, usually opposition because they are most in need of campaign funds but administration as well. Don't even dream of it,” Locsin said.

As a matter of history there have been repeated offers to abandon our Sabah claim from aspiring presidential candidates since the late 1970s, usually opposition because they are most in need of campaign funds but administration as well. Don´t even dream of it. — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) August 30, 2020

Locsin also hinted the DFA won’t accept advice outside the department on the matter.

“...when one is given an assignment one does not solicit nor accept advice from outside the department, no matter who, especially we don't want the help of journalists. Spread the world. What we do in DFA is done in DFA and stays in DFA. It's a bit like Las Vegas. Got it?“ he said.

In 1968, Republic Act 5446 or the law on Philippine baselines included "the territory of Sabah, situated in North Borneo, over which the Republic of the Philippines has acquired dominion and sovereignty."

It was amended in 2009, but a Supreme Court decision said Republic 9522 or Baselines Law still did not relinquish the Philippine claim to Sabah, a claim Malaysia has rejected.