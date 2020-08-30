Doctor vows to keep looking after child patients after specialist-wife's death due to COVID-19

MANILA - The husband of neonatologist Dr. Kathlynne “Kharen” Abat-Senen, who recently succumbed to COVID-19, vowed Sunday to continue looking after child patients.

The only neonatologist in Valenzuela was "fearless," her husband Jerome Senen, a pediatric pulmonologist, said and they had vowed to keep doing their duty since the pandemic began.

"We made a pact na kahit may pandemya, we will still do our God-given duty. Tutuparin namin ang pagiging manggamot ng kabataan at titingin pa rin kami ng mga pasyente namin," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We made a pact to continue doing our God-given duty even if there's a pandemic. We said we will do our duty as children's doctors and we will still look after them.)

"Sabi ko, gagampanan po natin yan kung sakali. Pero, bigyan niyo lang po ako nang kaunting time to grieve at i-ayos ang kailangan ayusin para kay Kharen."

(I said I will continue to do my duty, just give me time to grieve and manage Kharen's affairs.)

Kharen died Aug. 23 after a "hard-fought" 44 days in the hospital, her husband said.

She was discharged after spending 14 days initially in the hospital in June. But she lost her appetite and sense of smell after 2 days of being at home, Jerome said, prompting them to take her back to the hospital in July.

The virus had taken a mother from her two kids aged 11 and 8, Jerome said.

"They miss their mom very much especially the younger one. Siya po kasi yung talagang mama’s boy. Kaya nung nawala po si Kharen, mas siya po ang umiiyak. Pag nakikita ko yung bunso umiiyak, naiiyak na rin po ako," he said.

(They miss their mom very much especially the younger one. He's the mama’s boy. When Kharen passed, he took it hard. When I seem him cry, it makes me tear up too.)

Senen earlier said his message to the public was to stay safe and “do their part.”

“Everybody has to do their part,” he said. “For the public, you have to observe the steps you have to do, distancing, wearing a mask, wearing of your face shields if ever.”