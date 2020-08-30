2 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now at 10,069

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted the COVID-19 climbed to 10,069 on Sunday, with 2 new additional cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Only 3,190, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,124 of those infected have recovered, while 755 have died.

The DFA reported 1 new recovery, and no new fatality on Sunday.

Weekend reports from PH Embassies and Consulates record only two new confirmed cases, 1 new recovery, and no new fatalities due to COVID-19 among Filipinos abroad in the Asia and the Pacific region. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Qz6ivHKYp2 — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) August 30, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 355 in the Asia Pacific, 340 in Europe, 2,332 in the Middle East and Africa, and 163 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 217,396 people. The tally includes 3,520 deaths, 157,403 recoveries, and 56,473 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News