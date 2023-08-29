Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA (UPDATED) - Typhoon Goring (international name: Saola) has intensified further as it moves over extreme northern Luzon, the state weather bureau said Tuesday afternoon.

In its 8 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Goring was spotted around 140 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 215 kph.

It is currently moving northwestward at 10 kph, and is expected to continue moving in the same direction across the Luzon Strait until it exits the Philippine area of responsibility.

PAGASA also said Goring may pass very close or make landfall in the vicinity of Babuyan Island between Tuesday night to early Wednesday.

The typhoon may dump between 100 to 200 millimeter of rainfall over Babuyan Islands, and between 50 to 100 mm of rain over Batanes, Ilocos Norte, the northern portion of Abra, Apayao and the northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan until Wednesday afternoon.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards," PAGASA warned.

Goring will also enhance the southwest monsoon, which will bring occasional rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas over the next three days, PAGASA said.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 is currently hoisted over Babuyan Islands, which may experience wind speeds between 118 to 184 kph within the next 12 hours.

PAGASA also raised the following winds signals.

Signal No. 3

Southern portion of Batanes (Sabtang, Uyugan, Ivana, Mahatao, Basco)

Rest of Babuyan Islands

Signal No. 2

Northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Santa Teresita, Allacapan, Lal-Lo, Lasam, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca)

Rest of Batanes, the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Bangui, Dumalneg), and the northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol)

Signal No. 1

Northern and eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, San Pablo, Cabagan, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Delfin Albano)

Rest of Ilocos Norte

Rest of Cagayan

Rest of Apayao

Northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lagayan, Lacub, Malibcong)

Northern portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal, City of Tabuk)

PAGASA said Goring is forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility between Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the tropical storm outside of PAR, with the international name Haikui, slightly intensified over the Philippine Sea.

As of 10 a.m., it is located 1,660 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon.

PAGASA said it may enter PAR by Wednesday morning and will be assigned the local name “Hanna.”

It is forecast to remain far from the Philippine landmass and may exit PAR by Friday.

Although it is less likely to directly affect the country, PAGASA said it may enhance the habagat beginning Wednesday or Thursday, and may bring occasional or monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon and Visayas.

