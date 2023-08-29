Solon says '4PH' housing program 'unrealistic'; housing czar fights back

MANILA -- The government's flagship housing program Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program (4PH) is not realistic, an opposition lawmaker told the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) during its 2024 budget briefing Tuesday before the House Appropriations Committee.

House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro pointed out that the government's subsidy for the housing program for the urban poor is too small.

The DHSUD wants to build 1 million houses a year to plug the housing backlog, which it will then offer for amortization to urban poor at subsidized rates.

"Kung titingnan po yung presyo ng pabahay, hindi ito pabahay para sa mga mahihirap eh. Tama ba, kasi kung titingnan po natin itong sinasabi niyo, ang isang bahay P60,000 per square meters times 24 square meters... So that is ang total contract niyan ay P1.4 million. Sa isang mahirap ba kakayanin mo yung P1.4 million?" Castro asked.

"Yung subsidy na pino-propose natin that is P1.5 billion. Kung idi-divide natin yan sa target niyo na na 1 million, ang bibigay niyo lang subsidy na ay P1,500 para sa interest. Di ba napakaliit nito? Kaya tingin ko po wishful thinking at panaginip yung tinap-target natin na 1 million," she added.

But DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar defended the program, saying the point is the government's assistance over the actual price.

"Ang dati pong ginagawa ng nakaraang administration nagha-housing project po off city kaya po ang reklamo sa amin gusto namin in city, pero paano kayo bibigyan ng in city kasi mahal. Gumawa kami ng paraan paano sila makakabili sa in city, so subsidy grant with amortization kaya wag niyo po titignan yung presyo. Ang tingnan niyo po yung support ng gobyerno sa monthly amortization. Pag tiningnan niyo po presyo, mahihirapan po tingnan yung talagang costing," Acuzar explained.

Acuzar told Castro that the subsidy ranges from P3,500 to over P4,000.

"Para sa akin panaginip lang yan para doon sa sinasabi niyong mahihirap kasi yung P3,500, imagine niyo po yung sweldo ng mga mahihirap P610 per day dito lalo na sa ibang regions," Castro said.

Earlier in the hearing, Appropriations Committee Chair Elizaldy Co also backed the program.

"While the cost of this undertaking is immense, we are one with the President and the Department in turning this dream to reality. For 2024, DHSUD is proposing a funding allocation of P1.5 Billion for the 4PH program. We have no doubt that DHSUD can effectively implement this program," Co said.



