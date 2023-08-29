Senate detains another cop tagged in Jemboy slay

Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa says he expects the truth to prevail and bring justice to the death of Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar, who was killed by six police officers as he continues the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs public hearing Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Bibo Nueva España, Senate PRIB

MANILA -- The Senate on Tuesday cited in contempt Police Capt. Juanito Arabejo, chief investigator of the Navotas City Police Station, for supposedly lying about the non-conduct of paraffin tests on policemen involved in the killing of 17-year old Jemboy Baltazar in a case of mistaken identity.

Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa ordered the detention of Arabejo upon the motion of Sen. Risa Hontiveros, after Arabejo insisted there was no order from his chief, relieved Navotas City Police Chief Col. Allan Umipig, to conduct the paraffin test.

Umipig told the Senate committee that he ordered the conduct of paraffin testing on August 3, a day after Baltazar was killed, which was supported by two police officers but Arabejo insisted there was no order.

“May justification po ang investigator bakit hindi nila sinunod ang utos,” Umipig said.

“There was no order to conduct paraffin test on the suspects,” Arabejo said.

“Ayaw ninyo malaman kung sino ang nagpaputok, tinago niyo ang ebidensya,” Dela Rosa said.

Arabejo joined Police Captain Mark Joseph Carpio, the team leader in the operation, as well as Police Staff Sergeant Gerry Maliban, who supposedly shot the teenager, at the Senate detention room.

Carpio and Maliban gave unclear answers during the first hearing, with Maliban refusing to answer if he was the one who fired the first shot.

During the second hearing, Hontiveros showed photos which apparently showed Maliban wearing shorts and sando.

Carpio said panic-firing ensued after policemen supposedly heard a gun shot.

“Nauna po nagpaputok si Maliban,” Carpio said.

“Dahil kami po ang nauna, nakarinig po ako ng putok, para safety, para bulabugin ko rin na may pulis nandon, pumutok ako sa tubig,” Maliban said.

The mother of Jemboy, Roda Baltazar, who attended the hearing from a remote location, expressed fear for her family in an apparent surveillance by unidentified individuals.

Roda said she and her family are up against at least 20 policemen who were involved in the operation.

“Natatakot po kami sa pamilya namin kasi 'di namin alam kasi marami sila, bente. Ano po laban ng pamilya namin? Pag natutulog kami baka mamaya babarilin ang bahay namin,” Baltazar said.

In his opening statement, Dela Rosa also noted that to counter trigger-happy cops, the use of baton (batuta) and whistle (pito) should be brought back as part of the usual uniform of policemen.

“Wala kayong pito, wala kayong batuta, meron lang baril. Kaya nga siguro derecho gumagamit ng baril, walang opsyon. So babalik tayo ngayon sa tradisyunal na kailangan as part of the uniform ng pulis, may batuta at pito,” Dela Rosa said.

Hontiveros for her part said there should be harsher penalties against trigger-happy police officers.

“Siguro panahon na para higpitan ang parusang kiriminal at administratibo sa hindi pagsunod sa polisiya ng accountability,” Hontiveros said.

