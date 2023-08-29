The National Kidney and Transplant Institute's emergency room reaches full capacity on November 24, 2022, mostly due to patients on dialysis, including those with leptospirosis and COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has signed into law the measure that seeks to establish specialty health centers in every region nationwide.

Republic Act No. 11959 or the “Regional Specialty Centers Act," provides that the health department should create specialty hospitals in every region and in government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) hospitals.

Based on the law, the specialty hospitals should prioritize cancer care, cardiovascular care, lung care, renal care and kidney transplant, brain and spine care, trauma care, burn care, orthopedic care, infectious disease, among others.

It will not any separate license but would be under the same management of a Department of Health (DOH) hospital, it added.

The DOH must also categorize the level of service capability of the special centers as the following based on the Philippine Health Facility Development Plan:

National Specialty Centers (NSCs)

Advanced Comprehensive Specialty Centers (ACSCs)

Basic Comprehensive Specialty Centers (BCSCs) pursuant to the Philippine Health Facility Development Plan.

"The establishment of specialty centers shall adhere to the guidelines set by the DOH on planning and prioritizing health facilities based on the upgrading of hospitals, evidence of the health needs and demands, and service capability of hospitals and geographic or physical access," said Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil.

The law stated that the DOH must provide specialist equipment and put premium funding for capital outlay investment for such health centers through the Health Facilities Enhancement.

Creating these centers will depend on the guidelines set by the DOH:

Resource Stratified Framework developed by the DOH for each specialty care.

Evidence of health needs and demands in the DOH facilities.

Service capability of hospitals and geographic or physical access.

Capacity of the specialized healthcare provider in taking care of the patient, taking into consideration the role of DOH hospitals as referral facilities for provinces and cities.

The implementing rules and regulations of the Regional Specialty Centers Act will be promulgated by the DOH 60 days from the law's effectivity.

Marcos during his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) said his government would expand specialized hospitals outside Metro Manila.