Nearly 25,000 forced to flee homes due to Goring

Authorities monitor the water level of a river in Cagayan as Typhoon Goring brushes the province and other parts of northern Luzon on Aug. 29, 2023. Courtesy: Cagayan Provincial Information Office

MANILA — Nearly 25,000 people in northern Philippines were forced to flee their homes due to the threat of Typhoon Goring (international name: Saola), the country's disaster council said Tuesday.

In its latest report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that most of these displaced persons were temporarily seeking shelter in 154 evacuation centers. Some 665 people were also preemptively evacuated.

The council also reported 63,565 people—or 19,370 families—were affected by the typhoon across 21 provinces in 7 regions.

While there were no fatalities so far, Goring has also left 28 houses damaged, 13 of which were totally destroyed.

Damage to infrastructure was also pegged at P41.1 million, the NDRRMC said.

At least 40 cities and towns in Luzon lost power due to the typhoon, but electricity has since been restored in 33 of them.

More than P979,000 worth of assistance has also been extended to the affected population, half of which came from local governments and the other half from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Most of the assistance were given to residents through cash aid, NDRRMC also said.

Several areas in extreme northern Luzon, particularly in Batanes, Ilocos, and the Cagayan Valley regions, were still placed under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

PAGASA said it may raise Signal No. 4 as the highest possible storm signal over extreme northern Luzon.

Goring's eye was last located 180 km east of Aparri, Cagayan. It was packing sustained winds of 155 kph near the center and 190 kph gusts.

