MANILA — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Tuesday filed another murder complaint before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag, this time over the killing of a person deprived of liberty (PDL) who allegedly exposed corrupt practices at the national penitentiary on social media.

Hegel Samson, who went by the profile “Leon Bilibid” on social media, was pronounced dead on November 7, 2020 at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) Hospital, according to a press statement from the DOJ.

“Ito yung may lumalabas sa socmed (social media) Leon Bilibid describing the mysterious happenings inside Bilibid kaya may nagalit sa kanya. Death by plastic, parang nangyari rin sa ating isang middleman noong araw na ating inimbestigahan sa Percy Lapid case,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said, referring to the death of another Bilibid inmate, Jun Villamor, in October last year, which authorities also pinned on Bantag.

Villamor was allegedly the middleman who hired the gunman which killed Lapid outside his subdivision in Las Piñas on October 3, 2022. His death was first thought to be due to natural cause but a subsequent autopsy showed his death was consistent with asphyxiation.

Like Villamor’s death, Remulla said Bilibid inmates were also responsible for Samson’s killing.

The DOJ said the NBI autopsy revealed that the cause of death was “Myocardial Infarction (Heart Attack which may be aggravated or hastened by asphyxiation).”

“May 4 na nagconfess sa kanilang participation dito. Yun nga, na-plastic nila si Samson. They put a plastic bag over his head upon orders of some characters,” Remulla told the media, stopping short of naming Bantag.

But the DOJ press release named Bantag, his former deputy Ricardo Zulueta, former corrections senior superintendent General Victor Pascua and PDLs Rolando Villaver, Mark Angelo Lampera, Charlie Dacuyan and Wendell Sualog as respondents.

Villaver, in particular, supposedly identified Bantag in his sworn statement as the one who gave the order to “eliminate anyone associated with the profile name ‘Leon Bilibid’.”

Zulueta, meanwhile, allegedly bared the identity of “Leon Bilibid” as one Angel Samsun, later confirmed to be Samson, who was supposedly under Villaver’s supervision as ‘mayor’ or leader of his dorm.

The motive, according to Remulla, was to silence the exposés about the anomalies at the national penitentiary.

“To neutralize the criticism on social media na tungkol nga sa contraband sa loob ng…Kasi ano e, kasama sa sinusulat lagi yan sa Bilibid e. Sigarilyo, alak, drugs, cellphones, baril, na laging nakakapasok sa loob ng Bilibid,” he explained.

Bantag and Zulueta, who are facing 2 murder charges over the death of Lapid and Villamor, remain at large.

Both have denied involvement in the killings.

Their co-accused in the 2 murder cases pending in court have pleaded guilty to lesser offenses while Joel Escorial, the self-confessed gunman, is seeking a plea deal.

