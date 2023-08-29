People start shopping early for school supplies in Divisoria on August 17, 2023 as the start of the new academic year nears. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Health on Tuesday said it had logged 801 new COVID cases from August 21 to 27.

The daily average COVID-19 cases is now 114, which is 2 percent higher than the previous week, the DOH said.

Of the new cases, the health department said 13 patients were in severe or critical condition.

The DOH data also showed that 6 people succumbed to the respiratory disease during the August 21 to 27 period.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines had 2,757 active coronavirus cases. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, some 4.109 million Filipinos have contracted the virus, while 66,661 cases led to deaths.