DA expecting minimal agricultural damage from Goring

Residents collect debris in a rice field in San Miguel, Bulacan on Sept. 27, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Tuesday said it was expecting minimal agricultural damage from super typhoon Goring, which battered several provinces in northern Luzon.

While reports are yet to come in, DA Field Operations Service Director U-Nichols Manalo said Goring had a similar track as Egay.

Egay-affected farmers have yet to recover from their losses, and the latest typhoon is not expected to leave a significant amount of additional damage.

"'Yung areas, medyo same path ni Goring. 'Yung mga magsasaka, hindi na sila nagtanim, ang pinaghahandaan ng dry cropping season, which will start September 16," Manalo said.





Manalo acknowledged that typhoons Egay and Falcon, as well as the habagat, left huge damage in rice and corn plantations.

The agency didn't comment on whether the damage would affect rice prices, which are soaring in the market.

However, Manalo expressed confidence about the price stability of rice as the Philippines entered the harvest season.

"Harvest season naman ngayon, maraming supply, bababa sa market, pero kailangan i-consider inputs sa market," he said.