Barangay polls aspirant shot dead in Midsayap, Cotabato

A 40-year-old candidate for the upcoming barangay elections was shot dead while dining at an eatery outside the Midsayap Municipal Hall compound in Cotabato Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Haron Dimalanis. His companion, Javier Samad Kambiyong, 27, sustained injuries in the attack.

According to Cotabato Provincial Police Office spokesperson Police Captain April Rose Soria, the incident occurred at around 11:45 in the morning, shortly after Dimalanis filed his certificate of candidacy for the position of Barangay Malingao chairman in Midsayap.

"Yong suspects, unfortunately, hindi po sila nahuli, nakatakas po sila," said Soria.

Barangay Malingao is one of the 13 barangays under the Special Geographic Area of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Midsayap Mayor Rolly Sacdalan also confirmed a shooting incident between feuding families residing in areas governed by the Special Geographic Area of BARMM. Sacdalan shared this information through a Facebook post.

In response to the incident, Sacdalan has ordered authorities to tighten the system for filing COCs.

- report from Lerio Bompat